Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Sabre by 221.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Sabre by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 38,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Sabre by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 188,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sabre from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.