Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 1,882 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,375,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $2,369,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $297,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus increased their target price on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.