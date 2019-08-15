Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 215.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Raymond James by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $61,494.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,714.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 161,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

