Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mosaic by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after acquiring an additional 819,204 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $2,409,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Mosaic by 462.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mosaic by 20.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 317,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.