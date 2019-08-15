Pendal Group Ltd Buys 27,638 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 588.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,638 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6,773.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $1,248,731.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

