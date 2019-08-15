Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Sells $212,490.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after buying an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,159,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.