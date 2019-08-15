Peculium Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Peculium token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $55,763.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peculium has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.61 or 0.04527438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium (PCL) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,207,856,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,152,634 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

