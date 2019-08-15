Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.11.

