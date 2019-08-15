Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.95. 384,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

