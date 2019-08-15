Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.