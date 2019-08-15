Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Update

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,397,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 15,477,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,058 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after buying an additional 5,654,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after buying an additional 1,202,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $104.06 on Thursday. Paypal has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

