Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,522,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 15,538,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 3,519,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after buying an additional 2,960,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6,105.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,764,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after buying an additional 1,735,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after buying an additional 1,191,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $10,643,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,870,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

