Pascal Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Million (PASC)

Pascal Coin (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Pascal Coin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $99,211.00 worth of Pascal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pascal Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and QBTC. Over the last week, Pascal Coin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00273643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.01305606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00095647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pascal Coin Profile

Pascal Coin launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal Coin’s total supply is 27,626,100 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal Coin is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pascal Coin’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin . The official website for Pascal Coin is www.pascalcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

