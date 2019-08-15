Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 244,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 75,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,109. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09.

