Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,345,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 2,917,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 87.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

