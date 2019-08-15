Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$31.50 at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. GMP Securities restated an average rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.29.

Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,639. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $792.94 million and a P/E ratio of 74.34.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$50.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.58%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

