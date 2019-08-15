Paringa Resources (ASX:PNL) Trading Down 9.7%

Paringa Resources Ltd (ASX:PNL) shares traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 171,608 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 521,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of $29.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.09.

Paringa Resources Company Profile (ASX:PNL)

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Paringa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paringa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.