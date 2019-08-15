PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,996.00

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a market capitalization of $177,996.00 and $8,274.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARETO Rewards has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.04565472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000235 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001008 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Profile

PARETO Rewards (PARETO) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork . PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network . The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

