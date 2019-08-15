Paragon (PRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. Paragon has a market cap of $1.94 million and $8.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00273703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.01341126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00096429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.