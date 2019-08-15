Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) CFO Sells $1,733,072.55 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) CFO William Monteleone sold 80,421 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,733,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 55,491.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

