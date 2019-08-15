Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 1,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.79 per share, with a total value of $47,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,624.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $157,487,975.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,509,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,402,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at about $121,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,349 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 267.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,270,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,262,000 after purchasing an additional 924,298 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 688,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 621,693 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

