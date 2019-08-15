Pacific Rim Cobalt (CNSX:BOLT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp (CNSX:BOLT) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 80,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 18,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Company Profile (CNSX:BOLT)

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of cobalt deposits for lithium-ion battery industry. Its principal project is the TNM Project covering an area of 5000 hectors with 9 prospects located in Indonesia. The company is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

