Ownership Capital B.V. Buys New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,237,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,179,000. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 222.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.89. 138,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,131. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $384,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

