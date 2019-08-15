Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Announces Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 71,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.86. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $10.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

