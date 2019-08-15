Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

OSAGF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osram Licht from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osram Licht from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research report on Monday.

Osram Licht stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

