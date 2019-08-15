Orthocell (ASX:OCC) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 578,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.42 ($0.29).

The stock has a market cap of $61.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.46.

Orthocell Company Profile (ASX:OCC)

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and related technologies for the repair and regeneration of human tendon, bone, nerve, and cartilage defects in Australia and Poland. The company's principal products include CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for soft tissue repair that is under clinical trials for use as an augment to the surgical repair of tendons, peripheral nerves, bones, and articular cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, an autologous tenocyte implantation for chronic treatment resistant tendon injuries.

