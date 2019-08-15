Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Orange SA has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

