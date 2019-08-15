OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.37% of OptiNose worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OptiNose by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in OptiNose by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in OptiNose by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 493,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,207. OptiNose Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $243.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 670.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

OPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

