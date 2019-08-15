Optimal Shelf Availability Token (OSA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,508.00

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and Bibox. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a market cap of $1.54 million and $6,508.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official website for Optimal Shelf Availability Token is token.osadc.io/en . Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Token Trading

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

