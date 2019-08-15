Oppenheimer Lowers Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Price Target to $25.00

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 258.68% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 442,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104,567 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 288.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

