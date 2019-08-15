OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $323.80

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 323.80 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 326.80 ($4.27), with a volume of 41679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.60 ($4.29).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSB shares. Numis Securities lowered shares of OneSavings Bank to an “add” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 481.67 ($6.29).

The stock has a market cap of $799.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.94.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

