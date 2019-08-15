Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMER. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 192,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,651. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $951.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.98. Omeros has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
