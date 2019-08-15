Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMER. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 192,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,651. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $951.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.98. Omeros has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.