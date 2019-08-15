ODEM (ODE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $40.84 million and $4.63 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00275414 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.01315937 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023462 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00097156 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000443 BTC.
ODEM Token Profile
ODEM Token Trading
ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.