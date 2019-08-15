Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $960.00. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $980.00, with a volume of 625 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $339.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

