Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FMR LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,175,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 136,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.31. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

