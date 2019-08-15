Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Releases Earnings Results

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of OBCI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.75. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

