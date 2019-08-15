Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Releases Earnings Results

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.
Shares of OBCI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.75. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53.
