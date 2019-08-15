Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 255,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,141. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95.

