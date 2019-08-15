Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.67. 2,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

