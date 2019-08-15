Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.58. 51,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.