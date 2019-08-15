Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.42. 47,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

