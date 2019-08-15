OAX (OAX) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. OAX has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $165,472.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.01319151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000433 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

