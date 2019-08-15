NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.842-2.958 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.NVIDIA also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.07.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.77. 10,342,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.