NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,081,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $553,269,000 after buying an additional 124,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,856. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.