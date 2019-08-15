Numeraire (NMR) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $512.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00051230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00272896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.01331623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

