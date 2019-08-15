Novavax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,296 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,236% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,472. The company has a market cap of $96.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.21. Novavax has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Novavax by 7,685.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.