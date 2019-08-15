NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE NG traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.17. 29,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,020. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.49 and a 52-week high of C$9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84, a current ratio of 76.65 and a quick ratio of 75.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.18.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.
