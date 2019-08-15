NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE NG traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.17. 29,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,020. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.49 and a 52-week high of C$9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84, a current ratio of 76.65 and a quick ratio of 75.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.18.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$96,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,542,380. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman sold 71,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$532,449.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$866,907.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,020 shares of company stock worth $3,952,048.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.