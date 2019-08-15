Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $201,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 762 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.65. 82,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,482. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.