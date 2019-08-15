Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 918.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,767,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121,156 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after purchasing an additional 876,940 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. 63,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

