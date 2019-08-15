Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Laurentian

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) had its price target decreased by Laurentian from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVU.UN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed an average rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

Get Northview Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE NVU.UN opened at C$27.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.85. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$23.93 and a 1 year high of C$29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.24.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.