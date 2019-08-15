Northland Securities Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“We think IOTS is holding off until it reports a strong Q3 based on GM uplift of an IP sale as well as strong memory quarter from an Apple airpod win. We are not sure the window will be open in Q4 due to macro uncertainty. We also think Q4 could be a tough sequential comp off a strong Q3. Meanwhile share have reached our price target and we lower our rating to a MP. Growth: IOTS is designed into Apple’s airpods. We believe this win is driving the Company’s memory revenue growth. We estimate that consumer revenue grew from $7.9M to $11.5M to $12M or up 46% to 52% Q/Q in Q2. The lack of precision in our Q2 estimate is due to IOTS changing its revenue segmentation from consumer 28% in Q1 to consumer and computer in of revenue in Q2. We believe the uplift was primarily from the Apple airpod win.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

IOTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Adesto Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adesto Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $305.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.35. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $30,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $91,340.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,208 shares of company stock worth $307,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,289,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 865,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,988 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 312.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

